Gold slides on tepid demand, weak overseas trend

Gold prices Tuesday declined by Rs 50 to Rs 32,670 per 10 gram in the national capital on fall in demand from local jewellers in tandem with a weak trend overseas, according to the All

Silver however stood steady at Monday's level of Rs 37,350 per kg.

Traders said gold dropped due to a weak overseas trend and decline in local demand.

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,276.10 an ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.49 an ounce in

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity dropped by Rs 50 each to Rs 32,670 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram.

Silver ready held steady at Rs 37,350 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 90 to Rs 36,251 per kg.

Silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)