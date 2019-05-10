Gold worth Rs 38.4 lakh seized from air passengers

: Nearly 1.17 kg of gold worth Rs 38.4 lakh smuggled into the country by air passengers in multiple cases has been seized, officials said Friday.

In the first incident Friday, 313 gm of the precious metal valued at Rs 10.29 lakh was recovered from a 23-year-old passenger who arrived here from

He had concealed the gold in his rectum, an official press release said.

In the second incident May 9, two passengers who arrived from were checked and three cylindrical gold rods were found concealed in their rectums.

The gold weighed 618 gm worth Rs 20.30 lakh, the release said.

Two women passengers, hailing from Tiruchirappalli and arriving here from Colombo, were intercepted on suspicion and were found to be carrying 238 gm valued at Rs 7.81 lakh in their rectum, it said.

Totally, 1.17 gm of gold worth Rs 38.4 lakh was seized under the provisions of Act, 1962 and further investigation was on, it added.

