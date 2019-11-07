'Google Pay for Business' launched in Chennai, to help MSMEs with payments

Google Pay, the digital payments provider on Thursday launched for Business app here, targeting small and medium size businesses.

The mobile application enables small and medium businesses to adopt digital payments that vastly reduces hassle and time required in completion of paperwork and verification.

"With Google Pay, customers can now pay directly at the merchant stores using QR codes or phone numbers. It also allows small businesses to accept digital payments without incurring additional costs", a press release said.

".. with for Business, we aim to ease their path to go digital and tap the massive consumer opportunity with digital payments created on the back of massive growth of UPI in the country," and NBU initiatives, Managing Director and Business Head, Sajith Sivanandan said.

To further expand the merchant based digital payments, Google Pay has collaborated with Pine Labs and Innoviti to enable UPI payments across POS terminals, two lakh stores in over 3,500 cities and towns.

'Google Pay for Business' transfers each rupee earned by the merchant directly into their UPI-linked bank account, it said.