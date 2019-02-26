'GOT' final season has things that will 'shock people': Emilia Clarke

has teased there is "a very good reason" why the makers " of Thrones" took their time with the last season of the hit show.

The 32-year-old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series, said the eighth and final season will "shock people".

"It's going to be huge, that much everyone needs to know.

"It took us a long time to film this one for a very good reason. But I think there's going to be some things... I know there's going to be some things in this last season that will shock people," Clarke told E! on 2019 red carpet.

The eighth chapter of the show comes almost two years after last installment aired on July 16, 2017.

" of Thrones" returns for a final lap on April 14.

