Having trouble up in the morning? Not getting enough The company that brought you Pokemon Go may have a solution: a game "played" by sleeping.

said on Wednesday it would release a new game called "Pokemon Sleep" in 2020, turning into entertainment.

The firm created the wildly popular Pokemon Go app, a game that let players walking the real world hunt virtual Pokemon, in 2016.

"Now we set our sights on sleeping," told reporters.

"It's a game with which you look forward to up," he said.

"Turning sleeping... into entertainment is our next goal." Ishihara offered little detail on the game, but -- which helped develop Pokemon Go -- said during the press conference in that they are rolling out a new device that can track players' and send data to their

The announcement sparked a social media frenzy, and plenty of quips.

"I can't wait to be an now that sleeping is part of gaming," wrote one user.

"Pokemon Sleep. At last, a valid excuse for that extra six hours in bed," wrote another.

At the very least, the game seems unlikely to spark the sort of trouble caused by Pokemon Go, which saw players blamed for traffic accidents and other violations as they roamed the streets -- buried in their phones -- hunting "monsters".

The free game uses satellite locations, graphics and camera capabilities to overlay cartoon characters on real-world settings, challenging players to capture and train the creatures.

Pokemon, short for "pocket monsters", has been a constant in since it was launched as in 1996 for Nintendo's iconic Game console.

Its "Gotta Catch 'Em All" slogan has been turned into a song.

The game has expanded into other media, most notably a hugely popular TV show and a recent film.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)