Governor gives cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh for surgery of boy

Tathagata Roy on Tuesday handed over a Rs 3.5 lakh to the SOS childrens village officials for corrective surgery of a 14 year-old boy, a statement said.

The handed over the to a of the SOS Childrens Village at Umiam in district for treatment of Heimon U-ru Mukhim, 14 years of age for surgical intervention to correct sideward curvature of his spine, it said.

The assistance has been provided from Discretionary Grant of and Heimon will be treated at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), near here, the statement said.

Roy, who personally handed over the cheque, enquired about the well-being of the boy and wished him speedy recovery, it added.

