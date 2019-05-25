Governor invites Jagan Mohan Reddy to form govt in AP

The of and Telangana E S L Narasimhan Saturday invited Y S Jaganmohan to form the government in AP.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium, on May 30 at 12.23 PM, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

It said Botcha Satyanarayana and other elected members of the Legislative Assembly called on the and informed him about the election of as the of the Legislature Party.

"While congratulating Y S Jaganmohan on his election as the of Legislature Party, the has invited him to form the government," the communique said.

Reddy, who reached by air from Vijayawada, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan around 4.30 PM.

After his meeting with the Governor, Reddy called on Telangana Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the latter's official residence in the city.

The would stay at his home here for the night, sources said.

Earlier, at the meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the office in Vijayawada, a resolution was adopted electing Reddy as the legislature party leader, the sources said.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy, son of late Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, led his YSR Congress to a landslide, winning 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

While the TDP headed by N Chandrababu Naidu got 23 seats, the had won only one seat.

The YSRC had bagged 22 of the 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections while the TDP managed to get only three seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)