Raahgiri Day returns to Delhi to raise cancer awareness

After a wait of two years, is back to the national capital, but this time it aims to raise awareness on preventive measures against cancer.

Conceived by the Raahgiri Foundation, the will be organised on World Cancer Day on Sunday at Connaught Place in collaboration with the India (WRII), the (NDMC) and the

The event will now be organised on the last Sunday of every month.

Exhorting the people from different walks and ages to participate in the Raahgiri Day, NDMC said it would be a dedicated campaign against cancer and will also focus on creating awareness on preventive measures against the disease.

"Aiming at creating awareness about road safety, promoting cycling, walking and use of public transport as envisaged in the National Urban Transport policy, the event will also encourage physical activities to promote healthy living and above all it would support the idea of city development," he added.

The inner circle of the Connaught Place will be closed between 6am to 9am for vehicles to accommodate people to participate in a variety of activities ranging from yoga, cycling and other sports.

"And during the last hour of Raahgiri the participants can enjoy street play performances and a 30 minutes live band performance beginning at 8.30 am," the organisers said.

The event was first organised in Connaught Place in 2014 with an aim to promote pedestrians and sustainable mobility options like walking and cycling in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)