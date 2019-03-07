Kerala Muslim cleric accused of sexual abuse held in TN:Police

-
ALSO READ
Four killed in TN as bus collides with truck
Imam sexually assaults 15-year-old in Kerala after luring her to forest, booked: Police
Spice Jet flight takes off after 9-hour delay
Kerala High Court asks for appearance of sexual assault survivor on Mar 6
File report on AIIMS in Madurai on Dec 6: Court to Centre
-
A Muslim cleric, absconding after an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl near here, was arrested in Madurai in Tammil Nadu Thursday, police said.
Shafeeq Al Qasimi, who was removed as imam of a nearby mosque after the assault came to light, was nabbed from a lodge in the temple city, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI here.
Qasimi had been on the run for the last one month and shifted his place of stay with the help of a relative, who was also arrested and their car seized, a deputy superintendent of police Ashok Kumar told PTI.
A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered against him based on the mosque committee's statement.
Qasimi had allegedy lured the girl to an isolated forest area at Vithura, near here, and sexually assaulted her.
The abuse came to light after a group of local women confronted the cleric on seeing him with the school-going girl in the forest.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU