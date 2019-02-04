Govt appoints 5 general managers in railways, TP Singh chief of Northern

The government appointed five general managers in the railways on Monday, according to a order.

The of the Cabinet has approved appointments of T P Singh as the of Northern Railway, it said.

Singh was earlier the of North Western Railway.

He has been transferred and appointed as the of the in "administrative interest", the order said.

Rajesh Tiwari, an of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, has been appointed as the general manager of the North Western Railway, which is headquartered in

V Bhushan, an IRSME or officer, will be general manager of East Coast Railway, which is headquartered in

G Mallya will be general manager of South Central Railway, headquartered in Secunderabad, the said.

R Jain, also from the IRSME, will be general manager of the in Tamil Nadu's Perambur.

