IDBI may now become LIC IDBI Bank or LIC Bank

The board of Monday proposed change in the name of the lender to either LIC or LIC following its takeover by

Last month, the completed the acquisition of 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank, marking the entry of more than 60 years old into the space.

The board in its meeting on Monday has "approved a proposal for change of name of IDBI Bank, subject to RBI's no objection, name availability or reservation by (MCA), shareholders' approval through Postal Ballot, Stock Exchanges' approval, etc".

The board has proposed LIC Ltd as the first preference followed by LIC Bank Ltd.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank posted widening of loss by nearly threefold to Rs 4,185.48 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018 as bad loans surged.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,524.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income decreased to Rs 6,190.94 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 7,125.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a statement.

In August last year, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of controlling stake by (LIC) as a promoter in the bank through a combination of preferential allotment and open offer of equity.

LIC had been looking to enter the space by acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank, as the deal is expected to provide business synergies despite the lender's stressed balance sheet.

