Govt caps maximum retail price of 200ml hand sanitiser at Rs 100 till June

Similarly, price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask has been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In today's market, one sees a flurry of new brands across medical stores as well as online
Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks essential commodities

The government has capped maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak.

Similarly, price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask has been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement.
 

"The price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer," Paswan said.

Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks essential commodities" to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of such goods.

On March 19, the government had placed price limits on alcohols used in making hand sanitizer.
First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 14:48 IST

