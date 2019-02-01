Govt doubles tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Defence budget crosses Rs 3 lakh crore: Goyal
GST collections top Rs 1 lakh cr in January
Some expectations of the common man in Nagpur from Budget 2019
Goyal to present interim Budget on Feb 1; no Economic Survey in offing
Budget 2019: Rs 1 crore loan can be obtained under 59 minutes: Finance Minister
-
In a major relief to the middle-class, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday proposed to double the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh and increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000.
The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class tax payers, Goyal said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20.
Doubling the threshold exemption limit will increase the burden on the exchequer by Rs 18,500 crore.
If an individual invests in the specified tax saving schemes of the government, the effective tax-free income limit will be Rs 6.5 lakh a year, while it may go further up with additional avenues like NPS, medical insurance and home loan interest payment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU