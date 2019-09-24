Govt had benefit of low intl oil prices since 2014, yet taxes on petrol, diesel raised: Yechury

Hitting out at the government over rising fuel prices, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that despite the benefit of low oil prices internationally since 2014, taxes on petrol and diesel were raised.

Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise a litre on October 6 and 14 paise on Sunday, according to daily price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

"This govt has had the benefit of low international oil prices since 2014, yet taxes on petrol and diesel were unprecedented and raised. Relief to rich corporates now has cost govt Rs 1.45 lakh crore: it is making it up by taxing the common Indian," he said in a tweet.

"Tax on rich corporates reduced, while petrol and diesel prices are hiked continuously! Increasing the common Indian's misery is the only way this govt can raise revenues?" he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)