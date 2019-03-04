Govt has turned battle against terror into battle against Kashmiris, Muslims: CPI(M)

There has been an "orchestrated effort" by the BJP and the RSS to rouse "jingoistic nationalism" after the terror attack and the government has turned the battle against terrorism into one against Muslims and Kashmiris, the CPI(M) alleged Monday.

CPI(M) said the government must step up diplomatic efforts to present an united against terrorism in the aftermath of the terror attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

"A united rose against terrorism. Instead of strengthening this, the post- developments are seeing an orchestrated effort by the BJP and outfits to rouse jingoistic nationalism.

"The targeting of in various parts of the country, the calls for abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A are all turning this battle of Indians against terrorism into battles against and Muslims to further deepen the communal polarisation," he said.

He said the present situation in was the result of failed policies in the state and claimed that during the course of the present government, terror incidents saw a rise of 176 per cent.

The number of security personnel killed saw a rise of 93 per cent. On an average, eleven terrorists infiltrated every month between 2014 and 2018, he claimed.

Yechury said that what was more dangerous was the sharp rise in local Kashmiri youths joining terror groups, from 16 such cases in 2013 to 164 in 2018.

"This deepening alienation of Kashmiri youth is a consequence of the reneging on its promises to initiate a political process of dialogue with all the stakeholders in and the implementation of confidence building measures," he said.

Accusing and BJP leaders of "politicising" the issue, he said they were disrupting the united fight of Indians against terrorism for their "partisan electoral benefit".

