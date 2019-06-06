Govt must notify Food Safety and Standards Regulations: CUTS International Director

The Centre must notify the and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2018 at the earliest, which will prove to be an important step in improving standards in the country, George Cheriyan, a member of and director of CUTS International, said.

The first ever 'World Day' on the theme of "Food Safety, Everyone's Business" will be observed across the world on June 7, 2019 and the early notification of the regulations will promote and facilitate actions for food safety, he said.

According to a recently published NRAI Food Service Report 2019, out of a total of 24.9 in the country, only 4.67 lakh have a (FSSAI) licence.

The government had collected 124 during January to May this year which were found unsafe and misbranded, Cheriyan said.

The State Human Rights Commission had also sought a report from the regarding and subsequent effects.

Cherian said consumers have a right to safe, nutritious and Hence, there is an urgent need to ensure availability of safe food for consumers.

Considering that large number of people are ordering food online, the have a responsibility to register only FBOs with a licence on their platforms, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)