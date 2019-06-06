No lack of funds to implement proposal for making bus travel for women free: Sisodia

The government Thursday asserted it has a "concrete plan" to implement the proposal to make travel for women on buses free and said there is no lack of funds for it.

Deputy said a "very effective" plan is emerging and a lot of feedback is being received from the people on the proposal.

Taking a swipe at the AAP government, Thursday said has announced the proposal of providing free-ride to women in buses and Metro trains without making any proposal.

Rejecting Puri's charge, Sisodia said,"There is a concrete plan and also there is no lack of funds for providing to women in buses and Metro trains."



The Union termed Kejriwal as a "disruptionist" and also likened the with theories of 'broken window economics and broken window fraud'.

The deputy refused to comment on this barb from Puri, and said "we just want him to keep smiling and extend his blessings to us."



Kejriwal had earlier been "mocked" for similar proposals when he talked about providing free water and cheap and bringing government schools at par with private ones, Sisodia said.

Transport minister said meetings are being held with officials of his department as well as the Metro with regard to the proposal.

"I directed the on June 3 regarding this proposal and on the same day, he wrote to the Even today a meeting was held with the officials," Gahlot said.

Puri had accused Kejriwal of issuing full page advertisements announcing his schemes with a proper proposal for it.

Sisodia said a detailed report is being prepared by the officials regarding the Delhi government's proposal which will come out soon.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal announced that his government has proposed to make travel for women free in public transport buses and Metro trains, and hoped it will come about in next 2-3 months.

He had also said his government will pay the whole subsidy under the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)