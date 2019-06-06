Three more held in gold ornaments robbery case

-
Three more people were arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in robbing a jewellery shop employee of 840 grams gold ornaments worth Rs 16 lakh, police said.
With this, the number of those arrested in the case has gone up to seven.
Four people, including a woman, were arrested Wednesday and 690 grams of gold recovered.
The gang engineered an accident here to rob the employee of the gold here Tuesday, police said.
He was going on his two-wheeler with the gold jewellery when he was rammed by a motorcycle rider at Ramar Koil street.
