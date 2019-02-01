Govt proposes to raise TDS on interest income to Rs 40,000

Friday proposed to increase the limit for tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per annum.

The proposal will benefit senior citizens and small depositors who depend upon income from interest on deposits in banks and post offices, he said while presenting Budget 2019-20.

Under the current norms, they are required to seek refund on tax deducted on interest income beyond Rs 10,000 per annum.

