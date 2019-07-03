JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Shakib becomes first player to score 500 runs, take 10 wickets in WC history
Business Standard

Maha: Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breaches, 6 bodies recovered

ANI  |  General News 

Six bodies were recovered on Wednesday after the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages.

As many as 24 people are feared missing, sources said.

Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and volunteers are present in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 10:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU