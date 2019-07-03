Maha: Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breaches, 6 bodies recovered

Six bodies were recovered on Wednesday after the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages.

As many as 24 people are feared missing, sources said.

Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away. Teams of the Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and volunteers are present in the area.

