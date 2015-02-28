You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy
Business Standard

Govt to borrow Rs 6 lakh crore in FY16

However, the net borrowings in 2015-16 will be Rs 4.56 lakh crore, after considering repayments of past loans and interests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government will borrow Rs 6 lakh crore from the market in 2015-16 fiscal, up from Rs 5.92 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The budgeted target for borrowing in current fiscal was Rs 6 lakh crore, but the government will raise only Rs 5.92 lakh crore from the markets..

However, the net borrowings in 2015-16 will be Rs 4.56 lakh crore, after considering repayments of past loans and interests.

It was Rs 4.53 lakh crore in current fiscal.

The government borrows from the markets through T-bills and other instruments to fund the fiscal deficit.

In the financial year ending March, the fiscal deficit has been estimated at 4.1%.

In 2015-16, the deficit will be pruned to 3.9%.
First Published: Sat, February 28 2015. 18:02 IST

