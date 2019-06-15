Three arrested for killing woman in outer Delhi

A month after the body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, three persons, including her live-in-partner, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The woman's live-in partner and his brother and mother were also nabbed for their alleged involvement in the murder case, they said.

According to the police, a body was found floating in the drain in Jwala Puri on May 16. When a police team reached the spot, it found the body of a woman stuffed in a red trolley bag floating in the drain.

The woman was later identified as Sarita.

The police team identified the accused Nikhil, and and apprehended the three, of said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that Sarita was already married and had a three-year-old daughter. Sarita allegedly met the accused about six months ago, fell in love and the two started living together in Sultanpuri, the said.

Later, they separated from Nikhil's family and started living in Nihal Vihar and on the night of May 14, an argument ensued between the couple after which Nikhil strangled Sarita to death, the added.

He called his brother and mother and the three packed the body in a bag after which they threw it in the drain, police said.

