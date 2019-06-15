Kerala CM raises setting up AIIMS, Ayurveda research institute at NITI Aayog meet

Chief Minister Saturday raised the issue of establishing a medical



institute equivalent to AIIMS in the state during this financial year.

He was in the national capital to attend the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog.

Speaking at a press conference here, maintained that his government has identified sites for establishing AIIMS-like institute in the southern state according to the direction of the Union

"We have informed the ministry that 200 acres of land in Kozhikode district of has been identified. The establishment of AIIMS in will augment the real-time efforts of in setting higher standards of medical education and better quality of preventive and curative treatment facilities," he said.

said the also intends to establish an international research institute on Ayurveda. He said it will be a laboratory-cum-study centre for the scientific development of Ayurveda.

" had expressed keen interest regarding the global Ayurveda institute and assured all support. We have presented the project to the Centre for funding and urged the for early approval," he said.

Among other projects, the also proposed the extension of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor to Kochi via The proposal has been submitted to the

On his meeting with Nitin Gadkari, said the Centre has assured the state that the development of its national highways will be taken up on a priority basis.

The also called on the and expressed the state's reservation on the privatisation of

