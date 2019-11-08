Govt withdraws SPG security cover of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

The government has decided to take away the elite SPG protection from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, officials said on Friday.

The Gandhi family will now get 'Z+' security by the CRPF on an all-India basis, they said.

The Union government took the decision to withdraw the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover after a security assessment, a senior official said.

Sonia Gandhi's husband Rajiv Gandhi and mother-in-law Indira Gandhi were assassinated while they were prime ministers.

The government had recently withdrawn the SPG cover of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.