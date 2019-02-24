Goyal hails Jaya as "iron lady," latches on to her legacy

Days after his party inked a poll pact with AIADMK, senior Sunday hailed the late supremo J as a champion of the weaker sections and lauded her pro-poor initiatives like the " canteen."



Participating in the launch of the Prime Minister's monetary assistance plan for the farmers here, he said implemented several welfare measures like the low cost food chain canteens.

Also, she introduced schemes for sale of medicines at discounted rates, gave free textbooks to students, uniforms, bags, cycles, and she was always caring for the poor and for the farmers, he said.

The quoted Jayalalithaa's maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha (in 1984) when the late leader had said: "I have come here as a of the weakerer sections of our society."



She had said that she represented humble workers,farmers, poor agriculture labourers and women, Goyal recalled and added that "her heart was for the poor, farmers and the less privileged sections of society."Describing her birth anniversary today as an auspicious day for the launch of the kisan plan, he requested the gathering to stand up and give a "resounding appalause" as a mark of respect for the late leader, to which many in the audience responded by saying, "Puratchi Thalaivi vazhga."Reminiscing of his last meeting with days before her hospitalisation in September 2016, Goyal said her "radiant smiling face" came before his eyes even as he spoke.

"I was fortunate to meet her a few days before her hospitalisation and that day was one of the most memorable days of my life," he said.

Deputy O Panneerselvam too said that the "path breaking" farmers scheme was launched on the birth anniversary day of "our revered leader honourable Amma."



Goyal, K Palaniswami, his Deputy Panneerselvam and gave away the first instalment of Rs 2,000 under the kisan plan to the beneficiaries.

Goyal and Panneerselvam also condemned the recent Pulwama terror attacks in and condoled the deaths of CRPF jawans, including two from

"I can assure you on behalf of Modi, that their sacrifice will not go in vain and the country will give a befitting reply to terrorism and people who harbour terrorism," the Union Minsiter said.

Earlier, speaking at another event in the city, also got up in connection with the launch of the kisan plan, Goyal said it was a happy coincidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was finalised on her 'star' birthday on February 19.

And following that, now the kisan scheme was being rolled out on her anniversary, he said.

The hailed Jayalalithaa as a beloved and revered leader and five of and added "she was called the iron lady of and truly a nationalist.

