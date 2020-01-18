Goyal indicates customers to get compensation for delayed freight delivery

Just like IRCTC which pays compensation for delays in its Tejas trains, railways' freight customers could soon be compensated for late arrival of their goods, indicated Saturday, demanding a commitment of timely delivery.

Speaking at the foundation day of the Dedicated Corporation of India Limited, Goyal said that it should make a commitment to its customers with a timetable for its freight trains.

"Just like the Tejas trains have done in Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad, we should be willing to give a commitment of timely delivery, penalising ourselves if we are delayed and insist on incentives if we do a good job.

"Let's work on an incentive, penalty model even for our customers. I would urge the Railway Board to discuss this even on a more regular basis even with our existing freight traffic. Currently freight is getting a very step motherly treatment," said Goyal.

For the first time in railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has devised a plan whereby it pays a compensation of Rs 100 in case its Tejas train during its run, is delayed by more than an hour and Rs 250 in case of a delay of more than two hours to every passenger.