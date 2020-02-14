JUST IN
Goyal suggests ideas to stakeholders for promoting sale of tribal products

Citing an example, he said cricketer M S Dhoni can be a brand ambassador for a tribal product of Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday suggested several ideas to various stakeholders such as providing stalls at railway stations and making celebrities brand ambassadors for promotion of sale of tribal and handloom products.

Participating in a workshop on strategies for promoting and marketing of tribal products, Goyal, who also holds railways portfolio, said stalls can be given to people for promotion of sale of tribal and handloom products.

He also said celebrities can be made product ambassadors.

Citing an example, he said cricketer M S Dhoni can be a brand ambassador for a tribal product of Jharkhand.

The government is working on ways, including setting up standards and identifying goods, to promote sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities in domestic and global markets.

It was advised to all ministries and departments to include these products as gift items for dignitaries and during Diwali festival.
