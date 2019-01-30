Grass court makes Davis Cup tie tougher for us: Barazzutti

Italy's on Wednesday acknowledged that playing on the 'unfamiliar' grass court will be their biggest challenge in the against hosts

The higher-ranked Italians should be favourites to win the tie but opting to play on grass has opened up the contest.

"That is the court and we have nothing to complain," Barazzutti, who was a member of their only winning team of 1976, said.

" decided to play here as they think grass is more difficult for us. Italian team has not played a lot on grass but it is okay. We know we have to play very well. We play this match with a lot of respect for these players."



No one in the squad has played a tie on grass and same is the case with India's top-ranked and Divij Sharan, who is set to partner in the doubles.

Prajnesh however had played upset now world number 25 on grass at last year.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India's second-highest ranked player, has played on grass once and so has Saketh Myneni.

With seven rubbers, doubles specialist has the maximum experience of playing on grass.

"For India it is the first time after many years they would play (Davis Cup) on grass. Grass is not too much on the tour, we dont't play too much," said the

Barazzutti looked satisfied with the as it was faster than the practice courts.

"Grass usually has bad bounce. There's a difference between practice court and is much faster.

"Weather conditions are also just perfect. It's much better than Australia, at least. It's 44 there. In Italy, it's very cold. So, nothing to complain," he said referring to the recently concluded in

