Greater efforts will be needed to reduce fiscal deficit: IMF

The on Tuesday said that greater efforts will be needed to reduce the fiscal deficit as the interim budget envisages a slower pace of fiscal consolidation than previously planned.

"The interim budget envisages a slower pace of fiscal consolidation than previously planned, delaying the time to reach the medium-term central- debt target of 40 percent of GDP," Ranil Salgado, IMF for told

"To ensure that the debt target is met by 2025, greater efforts will be needed to reduce the fiscal deficit. In that regard, further steps to increase GST compliance will be critical to reach budgeted revenue goals," Salgado said in response to a question.

in a report after the presentation of the interim budget said that it was packed with handouts.

