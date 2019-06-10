Greek prime minister to ask president for early election

has a meeting set with Greece's to ask him to call an early national election by dissolving parliament.

Tsipras' office said the would visit on Monday afternoon.

After his left-wing party's poor performance in the election two weeks ago, Tsipras said he would request the dissolution of the to trigger a vote for its replacement. The government wants it held on July 7.

A regularly scheduled election is not due until October, when the four-year term of Tsipras' government ends.

The prime minister's party finished the European well behind the conservative opposition party

The of a former partner party in the current coalition government, former Panos Kammenos, said Sunday that his Independent Greeks would not participate in an early

Kammenos resigned from Tsipras' Cabinet and ended the coalition with in January over a deal to resolve a long-running dispute over the name of neighbouring Macedonia, but five of his party's other nine lawmakers in parliament abandoned him instead.

The small country to Greece's north changed its name to in exchange for no longer blocking its path to NATO and EU membership.

The Independent Greeks had a showing even more dismal than Syriza's in the May 26 EU election, placing 15th in with 0.8 percent of the vote.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)