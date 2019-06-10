Two drown in separate incidents in Mumbai

In separate incidents, two persons, including a boy, drowned in the off beach and Marine Drive in on Sunday, police said.

In first incident, (40) drowned off Godrej chowpatty around 2.30 pm, an said.

and police rushed to scene and his body was recovered after some time, he said.

In the second incident, 11-year-old boy Bhairava Ramesh Baria drowned off Marine Drive around 3.15 pm, the official, said.

He was declared dead at a state-run hospital, he said.

