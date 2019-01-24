Renault names Bollore CEO, Senard chairman: statement

French carmaker said Thursday that it had named Thierry as its new and as board chairman, replacing former boss following his arrest in for alleged financial misconduct.

Senard, currently the of Michelin, will represent in its powerful alliance with Japanese carmakers and Mitsubishi, added in a statement following a board meeting.

Bollore, the who had been Ghosn's heir apparent as CEO, has been running the company in the wake of Ghosn's sensational arrest in November.

He will be tasked with coordinating Renault's side of "the alliance's activities in the operational field" under Senard's authority, the statement said.

"The board expresses its confidence in the new leadership and wishes it every success in its mission," the statement said.

Ghosn, who remains behind bars in Japan, resigned as Renault and late Wednesday.

He had already been sacked as of and over accusations that he under-reported his income by millions of dollars over several years.

The Renault statement said merely that the board had "taken note" of Ghosn's resignation.

But it added: "The board praised the alliance's track record, which has enabled it to become the world's leading automobile manufacturer."



Senard will be tasked with evaluating whether changes to Renault's governance will be necessary "in order to ensure the transition to the new structure" splitting the roles of and chief executive, the statement said.

He is to present his proposals to the Renault board before the next general shareholders' meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)