Grounded ship leaks 80 tons of oil near Pacific UNESCO site

An environmental disaster is unfolding in the Pacific after a large ship ran aground and began leaking next to a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Solomon Islands, Australian officials said Friday.

Footage taken this week shows little progress has been made in stopping the ship from leaking since it ran aground Feb. 5, according to the in the

Australian experts estimate more than 80 tons of has leaked into the sea and shoreline in the ecologically delicate area and that more than 660 tons of oil remains aboard the Hong Kong-flagged ship, which is continuing to leak.

The ship was chartered by the Bintan Mining company in the to carry bauxite, which is used in aluminum production.

Bintan was not immediately available for comment Friday.

said there was a high risk that the remaining oil would leak and it was "profoundly disappointed" by the slow response.

It said the had advised it that the responsibility to salvage the ship and mitigate the environmental impact lay with the companies involved.

reported that the ship's owner had sent a team to help with the salvage operation while Bintan had claimed that as charterer, it had no legal responsibility for the ship or liability for the accident.

UNESCO has designated the southern third of as a World Heritage site. It says the island is the largest raised coral atoll in the world and is a "true natural laboratory" for scientific study.

It's also home to about 2,000 people, whom the High Commission notes rely on the ocean along with the natural resources of the island for their livelihoods.

Both and have sent experts to help with the monitoring of the and the potential salvage of the ship.

