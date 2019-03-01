Terror funding, circulation of fake Indian currency notes have declined: Rajnath Singh

The government has approved a proposal of the to open a research cell on terror-group Islamic State (ISIS), Home said Friday.

The also said 100 new posts have been created in for effective investigation and supervision.

"Terror funding is a big factor in promoting terrorism. The way NIA performed its role, the result is that there has been a decline in terror funding compared to earlier," Singh said here.

The circulation of fake Indian currency notes has also declined due to the efforts of and other agencies, he said.

"We have also given approval to to set up a research cell on the ISIS," Singh said.

The home was speaking after inaugurating two new office-cum-housing complexes of the NIA here and Guwahati, built by NBCC at a cost of about Rs 77 crore.

The is an "all-inclusive" project and spread over 12,572 square metre.

It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 37 crore and consists of both administrative and residential flats for its staff.

The Guwahati project entailed a cost of Rs 40 crore and has a built-up area of 9,830 square metre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)