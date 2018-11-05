GRUH Finance Ltd. - Profit After Tax for the Half-year Amounted to Rs. 220.43 Crores as Compared to Rs. 183.50 Crores for the Previous Year - an Increase of 20%

/ --



GRUH Ltd.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018



The Board of Directors of GRUH Ltd. (GRUH) - a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd. - has approved the accounts for the half year ended September 30, 2018 at their meeting held in Mumbai on October 29th, 2018.

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Profit after tax for the half-year amounted to Rs. 220.43 crores as compared to Rs. 183.50 crores for the previous year - an increase of 20%.

Highlights of Operational Performance



(Rs. in crore)



Details



Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Growth (%)



Net Interest Margin



349



314



11



Non-Interest Expenses



60



54



12



Profit After Tax



220



184



20



Loan



The loan as at September 30, 2018 amounted to Rs. 16,663 crores as against Rs. 14,271 crores in the previous year - an increase of 17%.

LENDING OPERATIONS



Loan Disbursements



Loan disbursements during the period were Rs. 2,738 crores as against Rs. 2,483 crores in the previous year indicating a growth of 10%.

Cumulative loan disbursements as of September 30, 2018 were Rs. 31,194 crores.

Provisions for Expected Credit Losses



As per requirement of Ind AS 109 on "Financial Instruments", provision for credit losses are to be carried in the Balance Sheet based on expected credit losses. Accordingly, as per Ind AS 109, GRUH is required to carry provisions of Rs. 49.91 crores towards expected future credit losses on Loan Assets of Rs. 16,663 crores. Against that, GRUH is actually carrying a provision of Rs. 129.03 crores as on September 30, 2018.

DEPOSITS



GRUH's deposit has increased to Rs. 1,515 crores, from Rs. 1,412 crores as at September 30, 2017. GRUH's Fixed Deposit programme is rated "AAA" by CRISIL and ICRA. The rating of "AAA" indicates that the degree of safety of repayment and principal is very strong.

GRUH's Short Term borrowings including Commercial Paper (CP) and short term NCD's is rated "A1(+)" by CRISIL and ICRA and GRUH's Long Term Debt and Sub Ordinate Debt programmes are rated AAA by both rating agencies viz. CRISIL and ICRA.

RETAIL NETWORK



GRUH has a network of 194 retail offices across 11 states of the country. GRUH has 48 offices in Gujarat, 51 offices in Maharashtra, 17 offices in Karnataka, 32 offices in Madhya Pradesh, 13 offices in Rajasthan, 12 offices in Chhattisgarh, 12 offices in Tamil Nadu, 5 offices in Uttar Pradesh, 2 offices in West Bengal and one each in Jharkhand and Bihar.

For more information, please visit: http://www.gruh.com



Source: GRUH Ltd.

