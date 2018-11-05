Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd welcome daughter

and became parents to a baby girl.

The couple have named their first child Brolin, with Bean being her nickname.

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star shared the on Instagram, Sunday.

"I would like to introduce our little girl (Bean). Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through.

"We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from all who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly," Brolin, 50, wrote alongside the little one's video.

An overwhelmed Boyd, 31, shared the same video on

"Our family's newest (and tiniest) member. Brolin, I love you so much already. Nothing compares to this... Nothing. My heart is totally different forever. @joshbrolin thanks for this little life of ours," the model wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, announced their pregnancy in June.

is already a father to Eden, 24, and Trevor, 29, from his first marriage to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)