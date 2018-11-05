Hiphei resigns as Mizoram speaker, joins BJP

assembly Monday resigned from his post, the House as well as the Congress, and joined the BJP, saying its central leadership has promised to enhance powers of the state's autonomous district councils.

has promised amendment to the sixth schedule of the Constitution to enable greater autonomy to the autonomous district councils in Mizoram, he told reporters here.

said Singh has also assured him of a provision for direct funding to these councils without routing funds through the

"The BJP and its coalition partners will form government in Mizoram, " he said, adding that the ruling would be defeated in the polls.

He hoped that the BJP would bag at least five seats in the polls to the 40-member legislature to be held on November 28.

is the fifth MLA in Mizoram, the only state in the northeast under the party's rule, to resign from the House since September.

On Monday morning, the seven-time former said he had submitted his resignation letter as the to R Lalrinawma who accepted it.

From there, he went to Congress Bhavan and resigned from primary membership of the Congress.

Hiphei said he fell out of favour of and Pradesh Congress Committe (MPCC) chief as he was kept in an uncertain situation even after the AICC had announced his name to contest the coming state assembly polls from his home turf, Palak seat in district.

Though it would be formally announced on Tuesday, he said he would be contesting from the Palak constituency on a BJP ticket.

He said would visit the state on November 18 to campaign for the saffron party.

In Guwahati, convenor of the North East (NEDA) and said, "He (Hiphei) is a very senior leader. His joining the saffron party will greatly strengthen the organisation."



Hiphei was elected to the from Palak constituency in 2013. He won the state elections six times between 1972 and 1989 from Tuipang.

