Guar gum futures dip on muted demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Guar gum was trading down by Rs 28 to Rs 8,540 per five quintal in futures trade Friday amid tepid export demand at the physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for delivery in June contracts was trading up by Rs 28, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 8,540 per five quintal with an open interest of 55,150 lots.

Guar gum contracts for July contracts also dipped by Rs 61, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 8,638 per five quintal, mirroring an open interest of 10,940 lots.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 14:50 IST

