Guar gum futures dip on muted demand

gum was trading down by Rs 28 to Rs 8,540 per five in futures trade Friday amid tepid export demand at the physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, gum for delivery in June contracts was trading up by Rs 28, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 8,540 per five with an open interest of 55,150 lots.

gum contracts for July contracts also dipped by Rs 61, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 8,638 per five quintal, mirroring an open interest of 10,940 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)