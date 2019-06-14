Guar gum futures fall on rising stockpiles

gum prices plummeted by Rs 26 to Rs 8,607 per 5 in futures trade Friday amid offloading of exposure by investors in sync with a weak trend in physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, gum contracts for July delivery moved down by Rs 26, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 8,607 per 5 with an open interest of 58,565 lots.

Similarly, gum contracts for August moved down by Rs 22, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 8,740 per 5 with an open interest of 4,665 lots.

Marketmen said soaring stocks against muted demand from guar gum makers mainly led to the fall in guar gum futures.

