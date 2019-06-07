Guar seed futures rise by Rs 13.5 per 10 quintal

seed prices rose by Rs 13.5 to Rs 4,186 per 10 in futures trade Friday as traders widened their bets.

Marketmen said raising of bets by speculators, on a firm trend at spot markets due to thin supplies from growing belts amid sturdy demand, led to the rise in prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, seed contracts for July rose by Rs 13.5, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 4,186 per 10 with an open interest of 29,050 lots.

Similarly, seed for August delivery hardened by Rs 11.5, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 4,245 per 10 in an open interest of 97,580 lots.

