Soybean prices fall on muted demand

Soybean prices Friday fell by Rs 5 to Rs 3,675 per on muted cues from spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 5, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 3,675 per with an open interest of 15,720 lots.

Soybean contracts for August delivery also fell by Rs 8, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 3,700 per with an open interest of 19,560 lots.

