Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway to be closed on June 5, 6

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

The Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, which facilitates movement of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi here, will be closed on June 5 and 6 for periodic maintenance, officials said Saturday.

"In view of periodic maintenance of the Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, the operation of the ropeway shall remain temporarily suspended for two days on June 5 and 6," an official said.

A team of technical experts from Switzerland's Garaventa AG, the parent company, will be overseeing the maintenance work, a temple board spokesperson said.

He said ropeway operations will commence from 7 June.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 20:30 IST

