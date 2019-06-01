Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway to be closed on June 5, 6

The Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, which facilitates movement of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Mata here, will be closed on June 5 and 6 for periodic maintenance, officials said Saturday.

"In view of periodic maintenance of the Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, the operation of the ropeway shall remain temporarily suspended for two days on June 5 and 6," an said.

A team of technical experts from Switzerland's Garaventa AG, the parent company, will be overseeing the maintenance work, a said.

He said ropeway operations will commence from 7 June.

