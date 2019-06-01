HP's Una sizzles at 44.9 deg C, Shimla gets relief after rain

Heatwave continued to make life miserable for the people of on Saturday as Una recorded the highest temperature in the hill-state at 44.9 degrees Celsius, the said.

However, capital Shimla and some other parts got a slight relief from the scorching heat as gusty winds accompanied by thundershowers occurred in the evening, said.

The maximum temperature in Shimla settled at 29.9 degrees Celsius.

However, other parts of the state continued to reel under severe heat as the maximum temperature in Bilaspur was recorded at 43 degrees Celsius, followed by Hamirpur (40.6), Mandi (40.5), Sundernagar (39.9) and Kangra (39.2).

Popular tourist hotspots like Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Dalhousie (25.1), tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa (24.6), tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kufri (22.6 each), he added.

