US suspends funding for Iran Twitter account that trolled critics

The is suspending funding for a taxpayer-funded account on that sharply attacked critics of Donald Trump's hawkish policy, an said Saturday.

The Disinformation Project was set up late last year with a stated mission to expose the "nefarious influence" of the clerical regime in Tehran, including by tackling its " manipulation."



The account, in English, Farsi and occasionally Arabic, is funded by the State Department's Global Engagement Center, which is in charge of countering foreign propaganda.

To its modest number of followers, which stood at just over 2,700 on Saturday, @IranDisinfo offers a narrative in line with the Trump administration, highlighting human rights concerns in Iran, attacking its leaders across the spectrum and using the hashtag #40YearsOfFailure to describe the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution overthrew the pro-US shah.

But some of the many US-based critics of the Trump administration's hard line on Iran, who fear his policies could lead to war, voiced alarm at also being attacked by the account, which at times suggested they were stooges for the regime.

A said that while "the bulk" of @IranDisinfo's work was acceptable, the Department "identified recent tweets that fall outside the scope of the project to counter foreign state propaganda or disinformation."



On Friday, "the Department suspended the funding for the Disinfo project until the implementer takes necessary steps to ensure that any future activity remains within the agreed scope of work," he said.

Negar Mortazavi, a prominent on Iran who is based in Washington, highlighted the irony that she cannot return to Iran because she has worked for US-funded Voice of

"@IranDisinfo uses my own tax money to attack and smear me and call me 'Devil's Advocate,'" she tweeted.

The account also attacked Jason Rezaian, the Post who was detained for a year and a half in Iran.

@IranDisInfo assailed him for using his column in the newspaper to criticise Trump's ban on visas for Iranians and citisens of several other Muslim-majority countries, saying the former prisoners was ignoring abuses by

