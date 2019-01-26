Guj: 7 arrested for assaulting woman, chopping off her hair

Seven persons were Saturday arrested in in for allegedly assaulting, abusing and chopping off the hair of a woman a few days ago, police said.

A video of the incident has been in circulation on for several days now, following which the police began a probe, an said Saturday.

"The woman, married with two children, from Nani Kharaj village here was assaulted by a group of people, including her relatives, for running away to Ahmedabad reportedly with her lover," a rural police station said.

"She was brought back to the village where she was beaten up and her hair chopped off. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone as well," B R Patel said.

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code as well as section 67 (A) of Information Technology Act, he said.

"We have arrested seven accused who were identified from the video. They are Bharat Mavi, Maniben Bhabhor, Shailesh Baria, Rakesh Bhabhor, Dinesh Parmar, and Rajesh Bhabhor," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)