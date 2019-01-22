Guj Cong MLAs go into huddle to chalk out LS poll strategy

With the elections just months away, Tuesday went into a to chalk out the party's strategy and planned a series of events to drum up support, its leaders said.

Party met in Gandhinagar to decide the course of action for the upcoming general elections, state in-charge and told reporters.

State said, "The party decided to organise programmes like Yatra, Khat Parishad, Lok Charcha, and in the coming days to mobilise support ahead of the "



Most of the 76 Congress were present at the meeting held at the circuit house, where talks were held on the party's strategy for the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, he added.

Party's of opposition Paresh Dhanani was also present at the meeting.

Each Congress MLA has been asked to adopt two Assembly constituencies to prepare for the election.

"We are going to focus on all 26 Lok Sabla seats. We are confident of winning all these seats. The MLAs presented their reports today on the (party's position in) two Assembly constituencies (adopted by each of them), and the report is encouraging," Satav said.

According to Chavda, the party will organise Khat Parishad (meetings in rural parts) and mohalla meetings across the state in the next one week.

"After these two events, we will hold Jan Akrosh Rally to raise the issues of farmers, unemployment, corruption. Jan Vedana and programmes will be organised ward-wise and in all zilla parishads in the coming days," he said.

The BJP government has failed in fulfilling the expectations of all sections of the society, he said.

"People are angry as the BJP government has failed on all the fronts, including education, employment and health care," he said.

Alpesh Thakor was among the Congress MLAS who did not attend the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)