JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Russian journalist in drugs case hospitalised: police

Munda, Rao set to be elected presidents in two AAI elections
Business Standard

Guj: India's 1st, world's 3rd dinosaur museum-park inaugurated

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

A new dinosaur museum and fossil park, located in Gujarat's Mahisagar district, was Saturday inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

A government release claimed the museum and park, situated in Raiyoli village in Balanisor taluka, was the country's first such facility and the world's third.

The release said the facility, equipped with modern technology like 3D projection, virtual reality presentations, interactive kiosks and life-size dinosaur replicas, is an enhanced version of the dinosaur museum and park that already existed there.

The museum, with ten galleries, shows the history of dinosaurs, which existed some 65 million years ago, from origin to extinction, the release said, adding that it would be a world-class tourism spot and prove useful to students as well as experts.

The release quoted Rupani as saying that the dinosaur museum and park would be another landmark in the state after the Statue of Unity, a memorial to Sardar Patel.

The Balanisor region had seen several dinosaur fossil and egg finds in the 1980s, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU