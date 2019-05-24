Guj: Shah, Bhabhor prominent victors, Dhanani among big losers

and were among the prominent candidates who won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from

and Tushar Chaudhari, both former Union ministers, and the of opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani were among the prominent losers.

The BJP won all 26 seats in the state, just like it did in the 2014 polls.

Shah won from Gandhinagar against Congress' CJ Chavda by a margin of 5.57 lakh votes, higher than the 4.83 lakh registered by BJP patriarch LK Advani in the 2014 polls.

Shah polled 8.94 lakh votes against Chavda's 3.37 lakh votes.

of Tribal Affairs won from Dahod Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1.27 lakh, the lowest in the state in the 2019 polls.

He had won the 2014 election from the same seat by a margin of 2.30 lakh votes.

Two former Union ministers of state were also among the prominent candidates from the BJP to win the election.

Mansukh Vasava, a former Union for Tribal Affairs, and Mohan Kundariya, a former of state for Agriculture, were both dropped by the Modi government during cabinet reshuffle.

Vasava won Bharuch Lok Sabha seat by defeating the Congress' Sherkhan Pathan by a margin of over 3.34 lakh votes as against his 1.53 lakh margin of 2014.

Kundariya polled 7.58 lakh votes and defeated MLA Lalit Kagathara by a margin of 3.68 lakh votes.

Solanki, who represented Anand constituency twice in 2004 and 2009, and served as Union minister in the UPA government, was defeated by BJP's by a margin of 1.97 lakh votes.

A former union for tribal affairs, the Congress' who won Lok Sabha elections twice in the past, but failed to win this time from Bardoli constituency.

He lost to BJP's Prabhuba Vasava by a margin of 2.15 lakh votes.

Solanki and Chaudhari are sons of former chief ministers Madhavsinh Solanki and Amarsinh Chaudhari respectively.

Dhanani lost to the BJP's Naran Kachhadiya by a margin of 2.10 lakh votes in Amreli.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)