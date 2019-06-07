Gujarat: 20-day-old girl killed as goons attack family

An infant girl who was only 20 days old was killed when goons attacked a family in Meghaninagar area here, police said Friday.

Two of the assailants have been arrested.

Five men, armed with sticks, entered the house of Thursday night and attacked her and two other women, said P G

"They stormed into the house late Thursday night and started hitting the three women with sticks out of some old grudge or previous enmity. They even hit the baby girl (Laxmi's daughter) on the head, causing her death," he said.

Laxmi and her sister were injured in the attack, he added.

Police Friday arrested and Hitesh Marwadi, two of the alleged assailants, for murder and rioting.

Efforts were on to arrest the other three assailants, said of Police

Both the arrested men were local goons and "known for such anti-social activities," said

" faces around 10 criminal cases, including of assault. is also facing many such cases. We have formed teams to nab the remaining three culprits," said DCP Badgujar.

