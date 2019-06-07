Stringent measures in place in Goa for food safety: Minister

The Goa government has put in place stringent measures to maintain food safety standards for the health of citizens, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.
His statement comes hours after Goa was awarded one of the best performing states on the national food safety performance index.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan presented the award at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday.
"I feel extremely proud to share that on World Food Safety Day, Goa has been awarded one of the best performing states based on national food safety performance index for the period April 2018 to March 2019," Rane said.
"We are working continuously on our efforts to ensure food safety and make sure stringent measures are in place when it comes to the health of our citizens. Working for a progressive and healthy Goa," the state health minister added.
"The state has put in place stringent measures to ensure that the food safety standards are maintained," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU