Stringent measures in place in Goa for food safety: Minister

The government has put in place stringent measures to maintain standards for the health of citizens, Vishwajit said on Friday.

His statement comes hours after was awarded one of the best performing states on the national performance index.

Dr presented the award at a ceremony held in on Friday.

"I feel extremely proud to share that on World Food Safety Day, has been awarded one of the best performing states based on national performance index for the period April 2018 to March 2019," said.

"We are working continuously on our efforts to ensure food safety and make sure stringent measures are in place when it comes to the health of our citizens. Working for a progressive and healthy Goa," the added.

"The state has put in place stringent measures to ensure that the are maintained," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)